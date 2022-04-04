VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,933,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SMH opened at $265.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.85. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $222.82 and a 52 week high of $318.82.

