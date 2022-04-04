VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Acquired by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

HYD stock opened at $57.32 on Monday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $57.20 and a 12-month high of $63.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.15 and a 200-day moving average of $61.16.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.