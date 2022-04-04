Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 287 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Badger Meter by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,560,000 after purchasing an additional 33,956 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 294,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter worth $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Maxim Group raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $102.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.20 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.55 and a fifty-two week high of $112.36.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.83 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

