Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,020 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,235,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,797 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 25.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 116.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 118.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares during the period.

In other Pinterest news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 31,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $812,824.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 67,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $2,154,348.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 439,985 shares of company stock worth $12,604,557 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PINS opened at $24.81 on Monday. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $88.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.94, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $846.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.23 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Pinterest from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cleveland Research lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.54.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

