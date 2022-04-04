Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,533 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in InMode were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,681 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $168,009,000 after acquiring an additional 365,400 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of InMode by 188.2% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 414,170 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $33,020,000 after purchasing an additional 270,451 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of InMode by 803.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 230,788 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $36,799,000 after purchasing an additional 205,234 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of InMode by 402.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 252,153 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $40,206,000 after purchasing an additional 201,944 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of InMode by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 606,060 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $48,318,000 after buying an additional 192,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, InMode currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

Shares of INMD opened at $37.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.17. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $33.11 and a 12-month high of $99.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.98.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. InMode had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 46.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

