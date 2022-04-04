Van ECK Associates Corp Has $847,000 Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 305.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 116.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SEIC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Shares of SEIC opened at $61.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.86 and a 200-day moving average of $60.60. SEI Investments has a one year low of $54.03 and a one year high of $65.22. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $501.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

