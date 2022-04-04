Valuence Merger Corp I’s (NASDAQ:VMCAU) Quiet Period To Expire on April 11th

Valuence Merger Corp I’s (NASDAQ:VMCAU – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, April 11th. Valuence Merger Corp I had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 1st. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of VMCAU opened at $10.04 on Monday. Valuence Merger Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

