Validity (VAL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.48 Million

Validity (VAL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Validity has a total market capitalization of $20.48 million and approximately $10.98 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Validity has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. One Validity coin can now be bought for approximately $4.51 or 0.00009870 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008016 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002387 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00009874 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.38 or 0.00243865 BTC.

Validity Profile

Validity (CRYPTO:VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,545,894 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,605 coins. The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

