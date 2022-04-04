Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.49. Valero Energy reported earnings per share of ($1.73) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 194.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full year earnings of $8.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $11.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.63 to $8.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Valero Energy.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share.

VLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

VLO stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,301,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,491,046. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.96. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $103.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 174.22%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 445.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 20,420 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valero Energy (VLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.