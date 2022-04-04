Vai Hits One Day Trading Volume of $23,761.00 (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Vai coin can now be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00002034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a market capitalization of $53.68 million and $23,761.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vai alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00049728 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,481.32 or 0.07586608 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,040.51 or 1.00332878 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00048169 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. The official website for Vai is venus.io . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.