V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VFC. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on V.F. from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on V.F. from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on V.F. from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on V.F. from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair lowered V.F. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.63.

NYSE:VFC opened at $56.54 on Thursday. V.F. has a 12-month low of $51.02 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.51.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in V.F. by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,781,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,183,000 after buying an additional 100,122 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in V.F. by 6.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in V.F. by 44.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in V.F. by 25.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in V.F. by 73.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

