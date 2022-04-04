USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on USAK. Cowen raised their target price on shares of USA Truck from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Truck from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ USAK opened at $17.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. USA Truck has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $29.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.92.

USA Truck ( NASDAQ:USAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.60. USA Truck had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $200.85 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that USA Truck will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 246.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in USA Truck in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of USA Truck in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in USA Truck during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in USA Truck by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the following segments: Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

