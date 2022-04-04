US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on USFD. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.64.

Shares of USFD opened at $37.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 72.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. US Foods has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky acquired 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $1,020,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $207,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 51,040 shares of company stock worth $1,726,752. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in US Foods by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in US Foods by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in US Foods by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period.

About US Foods (Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

