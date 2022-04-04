UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) Downgraded by Lake Street Capital

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UpHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.
Shares of UPH opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. UpHealth has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $10.72.
UpHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)
UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Global Telemedicine; MedQuest Digital Pharmacy, a full-service pharmacy that offers manufactured medication, custom compounded medications, nutraceuticals, lab testing, advocacy, education, etc.; and Behavioral Telehealth solutions.
