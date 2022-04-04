Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UTL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unitil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America raised Unitil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Shares of NYSE UTL opened at $51.83 on Thursday. Unitil has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $59.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.19 million, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.87.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Unitil in the 3rd quarter worth about $375,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Unitil by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 15,948 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Unitil by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Unitil by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Unitil in the 3rd quarter worth about $359,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Unitil Company Profile (Get Rating)
Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Unitil (UTL)
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.