Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UTL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unitil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America raised Unitil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE UTL opened at $51.83 on Thursday. Unitil has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $59.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.19 million, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.87.

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Unitil had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $139.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Unitil will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Unitil in the 3rd quarter worth about $375,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Unitil by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 15,948 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Unitil by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Unitil by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Unitil in the 3rd quarter worth about $359,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

