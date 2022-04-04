United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBFO traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,849. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.35. United Security Bancshares has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $142.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.75.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $10.67 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. United Security Bancshares’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Newby bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $97,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBFO. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Security Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $7,572,000. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in United Security Bancshares by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 420,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 13,157 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Security Bancshares by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Security Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $784,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Security Bancshares by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.16% of the company’s stock.

About United Security Bancshares (Get Rating)

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.