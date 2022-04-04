United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Shares Down 5.1%

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.35 and last traded at $30.35. 494 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 80,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.97.

UFCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of United Fire Group from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Fire Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of United Fire Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.48. The stock has a market cap of $764.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.05.

United Fire Group ( NASDAQ:UFCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $253.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.80 million. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in United Fire Group by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 10,434 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in United Fire Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,036,000 after acquiring an additional 50,612 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in United Fire Group by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 7,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

About United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

