United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.61. United Community Banks posted earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $174.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.57 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.63% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UCBI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

UCBI traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.62. The stock had a trading volume of 11,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,910. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.60. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $39.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

