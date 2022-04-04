United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 514 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

United Asset Strategies Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,028,000 after purchasing an additional 12,597 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,649,000. Diversified LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 817.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 84,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,049,000 after purchasing an additional 74,958 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

SMH traded up $2.65 on Monday, reaching $268.07. The stock had a trading volume of 595,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,979,000. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.82 and a fifty-two week high of $318.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $266.60 and a 200-day moving average of $280.85.

