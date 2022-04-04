United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 4,103 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

United Asset Strategies Inc. cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,376 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,103 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.04. 913,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,371,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $199.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.56.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

