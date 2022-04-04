United Asset Strategies Inc. Purchases 393 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $1,691,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 90,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,030,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 15,061 shares in the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.86.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $6,097,183.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 43,704 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.71, for a total transaction of $6,717,741.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 180,710 shares of company stock valued at $25,774,825 over the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ABC traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $155.19. 25,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,979. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $111.34 and a 1 year high of $157.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.47.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.87%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.