United Asset Strategies Inc. Makes New $677,000 Investment in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CL. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.21.

In other news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $3,365,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,210,176. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.47.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

