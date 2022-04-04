United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $452,000 Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in Clorox by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

NYSE CLX traded up $3.80 on Monday, hitting $142.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,388,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,508. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $127.02 and a 52-week high of $196.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.75 and a 200-day moving average of $160.32.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 233.17%.

CLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $148.31.

About Clorox (Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.