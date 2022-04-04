United Asset Strategies Inc. Cuts Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

United Asset Strategies Inc. trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Altria Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,434,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,726 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Altria Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 55,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $671,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 259.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 27,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 19,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

MO stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.67. The stock had a trading volume of 242,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,627,290. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.38. The firm has a market cap of $95.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $53.96.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

