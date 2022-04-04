United Asset Strategies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 111,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,379,346. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.84. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

