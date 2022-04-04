United Asset Strategies Inc. Boosts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. grew its position in Visa by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 15,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,091 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on V. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.33.

NYSE V traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $227.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,402,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.20. The stock has a market cap of $435.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total value of $2,015,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

