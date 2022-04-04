Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $264.33.

NYSE:UNP opened at $259.96 on Thursday. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.74.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $472,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 184,492 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,479,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

