Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,268 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $259.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $254.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.74.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.44%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.33.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

