Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 309.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 16.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Unilever in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

NYSE:UL opened at $46.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.37. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $61.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.4873 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

