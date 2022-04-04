Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research raised shares of Under Armour from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.85.

Shares of UAA opened at $16.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.28. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $27.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.34.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Under Armour’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,531,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,005 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,197,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,406 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 121.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,255,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,189 shares during the period. Mane Global Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,439,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter valued at about $26,781,000. 33.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

