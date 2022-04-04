Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on UMPQ. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Umpqua from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Umpqua from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Umpqua stock opened at $18.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.03. Umpqua has a 12 month low of $17.04 and a 12 month high of $22.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Umpqua had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $316.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Umpqua will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 43.75%.

In other news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $101,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $143,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Umpqua by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Umpqua by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Umpqua by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

