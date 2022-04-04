UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on UiPath from $57.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Macquarie raised UiPath from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on UiPath from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised UiPath from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UiPath from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.27.

UiPath stock opened at $22.18 on Thursday. UiPath has a 12 month low of $20.53 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.23.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.25 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 58.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $2,835,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $71,066.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,521 shares of company stock valued at $5,729,067.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in UiPath by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,114,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $742,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085,723 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of UiPath by 133.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,094,071 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $739,939,000 after buying an additional 8,069,377 shares during the period. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the third quarter worth $200,538,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of UiPath by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 26,902,940 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,160,324,000 after buying an additional 2,969,072 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UiPath by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,437,445 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $277,647,000 after buying an additional 2,697,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

