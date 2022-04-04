UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush increased their target price on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.50.

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $78.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.52. UFP Industries has a twelve month low of $67.50 and a twelve month high of $94.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.85.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.94. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that UFP Industries will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.31%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 300 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $25,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,535 shares of company stock worth $2,839,871. Insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 1.3% during the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 3.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

