Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.01.

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $5.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Two Harbors Investment has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $8.15.

Two Harbors Investment ( NYSE:TWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 111.05% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.36%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 18,169 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $103,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 13,998 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $79,648.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,847 shares of company stock worth $278,091. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 634,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after buying an additional 69,983 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $508,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 243,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 14,535 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 81.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 379,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 170,160 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 38.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 13,894 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

