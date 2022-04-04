Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TRQ has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from C$12.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Macquarie raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Turquoise Hill Resources from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Turquoise Hill Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.17.

TRQ stock opened at $30.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.40. Turquoise Hill Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.89.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( NYSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 26.63%. The business had revenue of $503.90 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 55.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 30,961 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter worth about $500,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 15.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,853 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter worth about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

