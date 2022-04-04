Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from 19.30 to 22.10 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.10.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock opened at $3.85 on Thursday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.57.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $947.78 million for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 13.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,443,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 103,285 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 40,349 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 78,031 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 23,021 shares during the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (Get Rating)

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.