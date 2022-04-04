TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt began coverage on TUI in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on TUI from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 200 ($2.62) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUIFY opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.52. TUI has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $3.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.67.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TUI will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

