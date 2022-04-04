Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.90

Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.90 and last traded at C$1.92, with a volume of 123167 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.94.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 17.77 and a quick ratio of 17.58. The stock has a market cap of C$370.70 million and a PE ratio of -28.53.
Tudor Gold Company Profile (CVE:TUD)
