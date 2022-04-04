TTC (TTC) Market Cap Tops $9.12 Million

TTC (TTC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 4th. One TTC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bittrex, BitForex and Bibox. TTC has a total market capitalization of $9.12 million and $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TTC has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003594 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00037840 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.01 or 0.00108354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About TTC

TTC (CRYPTO:TTC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco . TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bibox, Upbit, Bittrex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

