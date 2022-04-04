Truist Financial Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Aveanna Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $11.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aveanna Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.90.

Shares of AVAH stock opened at $3.42 on Monday. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The company has a market cap of $631.78 million and a PE ratio of -5.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.49.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Aveanna Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 6.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAH. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,335,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,788 shares during the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 5,435,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,591 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,325,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,779 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,163,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,812,000 after acquiring an additional 829,270 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,017,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,330,000 after acquiring an additional 391,425 shares during the period. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

