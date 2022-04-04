Truist Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2022

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACETGet Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Adicet Bio in a report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial analyst A. Goonewardene now expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Adicet Bio’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adicet Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.63.

NASDAQ ACET opened at $20.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.28. Adicet Bio has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACETGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 million.

In related news, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 8,000 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $112,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $239,240 in the last three months. 33.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abingworth LLP raised its stake in Adicet Bio by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 2,115,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,892,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Adicet Bio by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,452,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,403,000 after purchasing an additional 203,933 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Adicet Bio by 4.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adicet Bio by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 733,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 356,891 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio in the third quarter worth $5,715,000. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adicet Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET)

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.