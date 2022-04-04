Truist Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Adicet Bio in a report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial analyst A. Goonewardene now expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Adicet Bio’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adicet Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.63.

NASDAQ ACET opened at $20.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.28. Adicet Bio has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 million.

In related news, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 8,000 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $112,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $239,240 in the last three months. 33.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abingworth LLP raised its stake in Adicet Bio by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 2,115,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,892,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Adicet Bio by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,452,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,403,000 after purchasing an additional 203,933 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Adicet Bio by 4.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adicet Bio by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 733,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 356,891 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio in the third quarter worth $5,715,000. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adicet Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.