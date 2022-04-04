TrueFi (TRU) Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges

TrueFi (TRU) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $126.62 million and approximately $8.97 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One TrueFi coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000504 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About TrueFi

TrueFi (TRU) is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

