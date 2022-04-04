TriumphX Price Hits $0.0025 (TRIX)

TriumphX (TRIX) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 4th. One TriumphX coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TriumphX has a total market capitalization of $6.81 million and approximately $201,099.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TriumphX has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TriumphX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00037495 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.47 or 0.00108240 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TriumphX Profile

TriumphX (CRYPTO:TRIX) is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 2,695,987,999 coins. TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here . TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io . The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

Buying and Selling TriumphX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TriumphX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TriumphX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TriumphX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TriumphX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.