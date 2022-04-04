Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $25.76 on Thursday. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $27.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.95.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $319.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.80 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 32,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,694,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $179,646,000 after purchasing an additional 137,330 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 25,378 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Triumph Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $690,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triumph Group (Get Rating)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.