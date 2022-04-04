Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Trading Down 5%

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $66.62 and last traded at $66.95. Approximately 17,942 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 477,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRTN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Triton International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.15. Triton International had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $417.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Triton International Limited will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

In other news, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $455,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Triton International during the third quarter worth $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Triton International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Triton International by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Triton International during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triton International Company Profile (NYSE:TRTN)

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

