TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $39.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.99 and its 200 day moving average is $43.50. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $38.37 and a 1 year high of $48.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $86.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.90 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 34.53%. On average, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBK. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $7,911,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 534.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 67,761 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $2,803,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,302,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,920,000 after acquiring an additional 51,537 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 27.5% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 215,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,366,000 after acquiring an additional 46,539 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

