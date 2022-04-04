Trevor Folsom Purchases 219,014 Shares of Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited (ASX:KME) Stock

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited (ASX:KME – Get Rating) insider Trevor Folsom purchased 219,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.19 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$259,969.62 ($195,465.88).

Trevor Folsom also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kip McGrath Education Centres alerts:

On Friday, March 18th, Trevor Folsom purchased 118,000 shares of Kip McGrath Education Centres stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.06 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of A$125,080.00 ($94,045.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Kip McGrath Education Centres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

About Kip McGrath Education Centres (Get Rating)

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited provides supplementary English and Maths education services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides tutorial assistance in English and Maths to primary and secondary students; and online tutoring services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kip McGrath Education Centres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kip McGrath Education Centres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.