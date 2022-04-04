TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 74,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in TravelCenters of America by 238.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in TravelCenters of America by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 68,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in TravelCenters of America by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TravelCenters of America stock opened at $42.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.35 and a 200-day moving average of $48.56. TravelCenters of America has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $64.58.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 8.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

