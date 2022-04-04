Trainline (LON:TRN) PT Raised to GBX 268

Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 266 ($3.48) to GBX 268 ($3.51) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.21) price objective on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 440 ($5.76) to GBX 260 ($3.41) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 246 ($3.22) to GBX 241 ($3.16) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.24) price target on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 335.67 ($4.40).

LON:TRN opened at GBX 257.10 ($3.37) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a PE ratio of -20.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 209.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 270.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43. Trainline has a 52 week low of GBX 147.37 ($1.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 506.50 ($6.63).

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

