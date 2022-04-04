Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,113,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,130 shares during the period. Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $9,829,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,794,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 49,614.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,040 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of TSEM opened at $48.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.19. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $49.09.

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $412.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.13 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSEM shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Tower Semiconductor Profile (Get Rating)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.